World renowned dermatologist & skincare specialist Dr. Zein Obagi is acclaimed for his scientific approach to skincare and anti-aging. He believes that facelifts will be history in about 50 years, because prevention will take over. It's all about keeping the skin active and going deep. At age 73, Dr. Obagi is a shining example of the incredible results you'll see when you practice good skincare. Janet Zappala reports.