Healthful Eating Made Simple!

Eating well everyday may be a goal, but it's not always easy to do. Well, meet Salads in a Jar, a delivery service that makes all kinds of salads with nutrition the top priority. You'll get a rainbow of colors in every bite, and every order is delivered right to your door. And it's not only salads, but soup, fruit, breakfast jars and more. All courtesy of an Indio woman, and health advocate, determined to help the Coachella Valley get healthy! Janet Zappala shows us more.