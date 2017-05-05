Historic Pride in East Valley - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Historic Pride in East Valley

In a small space in the City of Coachella, preparations for something big are underway, the first Pride Festival in the East Valley. 

"It's a historical moment, it's the first year that this side of the valley is having it," says Miguel Navarro, who is volunteering and helping organize this event with as part of The LGBT Community Center of the Desert.  

