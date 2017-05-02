May is melanoma awareness month, a good time to remember to protect yourself from the sun. Melanoma is the least common, but most deadly form of skin cancer. Just practicing some common sense rules could save your life. Of course, wear sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, and limit your time in direct sunlight during the peak hours of the day between noon and 3. Also, make sure you check your skin every month for any unusual moles. Janet Zappala has more tips.
