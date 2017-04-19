Local Coachella Wristband Brawl

A large brawl broke out at a local Coachella ticket sale event in Indian Wells today. Festival security were called to a number of "crowd control" situations involving fans who were involved in altercations. One of these brawls were caught on camera as you can see a large number of people surging, crushing fans along a fence.
