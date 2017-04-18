KMIR Today Open and Debut

Wake up your day with KMIR Today! Thalia Hayden, Patrick Price, and Bryan Gallo have the latest Breaking news, weather, traffic, and headlines from the Coachella Valley and beyond. Watch KMIR Today weekdays from 5-7am and at 11:00am. Follow us on Facebook at @KMIRNews!
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.