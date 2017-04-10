Raw Video: Elementary School Shooting in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA -
Two adults are dead and two children are in critical condition after a shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school. Police believe this was a murder/suicide event and that no other children at the school are in danger. Students have been evacuated from the campus and relocated to a nearby high school as authorities try to uncover the motive behind this tragic event.
