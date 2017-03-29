Preventing Osteoporosis - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Preventing Osteoporosis

KMIR Janet Zappala, Anchor / Your Health Matters Reporter
Check your bones. Adults of any age can begin to lose bone mass, and eventually develop osteoporosis. And you won't know it unless you fall and suffer a fracture. Getting a dexa scan can make all the difference in protecting yourself and your bone health, as Janet Zappala shows us.

