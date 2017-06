Joseph Bambusch says he was having a typical Monday morning drinking his coffee when he heard a commotion. It was a woman at his door.

"She was afraid, she was scared ... she jumped my gate at 5:30 this morning she wanted to use my cell phone to dial 911," says Joseph Bambusch who lives in Desert Hot Springs, who said she was on the verge of tears explaining, "there was somebody dead in the front yard."