Gum recession is all too common in Americans, and to correct it can entail surgery, stitches and downtime, but now there's a procedure that corrects receding gums with very little downtime if any, and no surgery. It's called pinhole gum rejuvenation. Janet Zappala shows us in this report. Also, for more information on the procedure and the dentist in Janet's report, call 888-603-2953.