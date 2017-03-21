Proposed Gas Tax to Fix Roads

California drivers already pay some of the highest gas taxes in the nation and the second the highest gas prices next to Hawaii.
So when Fred Norris, who commutes to the valley from Murrieta heard about State Senate Bill 1, that proposes a 12 cents increase per gallon of gasoline, he was not happy, "As a commuter I'm against it because I mean we're paying too much we're getting hit in the hind with all this stuff,"
