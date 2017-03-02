Palm Springs City Council Votes on Oswit Canyon and Spa Hotel
The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously to declare Oswit Canyon an ecologically sensitive area but acknowledged they will have a long battle ahead with the developers. They also voted for the expansion of the Spa Resort Hotel with the conditions that they would form a committee to discuss a height reduction of the hotel from 175 feet to 100 feet and funding for additional fire and police personnel that both departments say will be needed with the expansion.
