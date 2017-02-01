Coachella Man Sent Back to Prison

"I feel like I'm in a nightmare," says Guadalupe Meraz, through tears.

She says her life has been turned upside down, "I don't know what to do, I'm not a lawyer, I don't know how to fight this."

For the last two years, her husband Jesse Meraz has been a free man. He served almost eight years in prison for crimes that include robbery and possession of a firearm. But it appeared to be behind him.