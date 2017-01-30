Indio Police Enforce Pedestrian safety - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Indio Police Enforce Pedestrian safety

By Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Indio, CA -

"Barbara Chamberlain says crossing the street in her wheelchair is not easy, "It's dangerous it really is," adding she's recently had a close call, "it was right there ... I could have been run over." And she's not alone. The Indio Police Department says pedestrian accidents in the city are on the rise. In the last three years, there have been 50 car accidents involving pedestrians, 8 of them deadly.

Powered by Frankly