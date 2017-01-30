Indio Police Enforce Pedestrian safety

"Barbara Chamberlain says crossing the street in her wheelchair is not easy, "It's dangerous it really is," adding she's recently had a close call, "it was right there ... I could have been run over." And she's not alone. The Indio Police Department says pedestrian accidents in the city are on the rise. In the last three years, there have been 50 car accidents involving pedestrians, 8 of them deadly.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.