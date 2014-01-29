A dream Randy Boyd, a La Quinta had 5 years ago, became a reality on June 18th when he took off on a 23,000-mile bike ride across America to be the voice for sexually abused males. 4 days and 340 miles in, Randy and his wingman, Eddie Ficshe, arrived safely in Prescott, Arizona. "It was tough today,” Randy explained. “I knew it would be. Friday and Saturday, I'm going to be facing the same challenge. I actually have more climbing to do on those two days to get to F...

A dream Randy Boyd, a La Quinta had 5 years ago, became a reality on June 18th when he took off on a 23,000-mile bike ride across America to be the voice for sexually abused males. 4 days and 340 miles in, Randy and his wingman, Eddie Ficshe, arrived safely in Prescott, Arizona. "It was tough today,” Randy explained. “I knew it would be. Friday and Saturday, I'm going to be facing the same challenge. I actually have more climbing to do on those two days to get to F...

Camps play a vital role in high school sports. To build a strong program, you've got to start them young. "We've done this for the community kids for up to 30-years now and we see the same kids grown up,” Palm Desert High School boys basketball head coach James Serven said. “Half our program are kids that came into this camp." Max Ralph is one of those kids as he has been attending the Aztec's basketball camp since he was in middle school. Now he's a junior fo...