KMIR - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Local Government Officials to Vote on CVAG Contract to House Homeless Video included

Updated:

With one homeless center closing in Palm Springs, the future of shelters in the west valley is in question. A local government committee will be voting on a contract which could house those without a home in your neighborhood. 

More>>

Tow Truck Drivers Say "Move Over, Coachella Valley" Video included

Updated:

You may have seen dozens of tow trucks in traffic lanes Saturday. It was all apart of a special parade raising awareness about safety for those that come to our rescue on the road.

More>>

Experts Warn About Drowning Outside The Pool

Updated:

Drowning is every parents worst nightmare, but it can happen after you've left the pool, hours and even days later.  A simple cough minutes to hours after going swimming could be a sign your child is dry drowning. 

More>>

Riverside

Woman Sentenced in Disability Fraud Case Totaling Nearly $500,000 in Loss

Updated:

A Corona woman has been sentenced to state prison and ordered to pay restitution totaling nearly $500,000 in a disability fraud case. 

More>>

Palm Desert

Bighorn Cares Now Accepting Grant Applications from Coachella Valley Non-Profits

Updated:

Bighorn Golf Club Charities is giving away thousands of dollars in grants. If you want a show at getting some of it, all you have to do is go to their website and apply. 

More>>

Palm Springs

SNIP Bus Mobile Spay and Neuter Clinic Needs Your Help

Updated:

Thousands of stray animals roam the Coachella Valley each day but three local organizations are teaming up to work towards a solution to the growing problem.

More>>

  • Photo GalleriesMore>>

  • Banning

    87-Year-Old Man Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Banning Plane Crash

    87-Year-Old Man Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Banning Plane Crash

    Friday, June 16 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-06-16 21:26:18 GMT

    A small plane crashed Friday on a Banning roadway just south of Interstate 10, injuring the two occupants.

    A small plane crashed Friday on a Banning roadway just south of Interstate 10, injuring the two occupants.

  • Palm Springs

    WWII Airplane Pays Tribute to Fallen Ahead of Memorial Day Ceremony

    WWII Airplane Pays Tribute to Fallen Ahead of Memorial Day Ceremony

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-05-29 05:09:39 GMT

    It is a memorial day tradition, 3 thousand Carnations fall from the sky above the Palm Springs Air Museum. Learn the history behind the B-25 flying in the ceremony. 

    It is a memorial day tradition, 3 thousand Carnations fall from the sky above the Palm Springs Air Museum. Learn the history behind the B-25 flying in the ceremony. 

  • Weather

    Viewer Weather Photos (Week of 5-8-17)

    Viewer Weather Photos (Week of 5-8-17)

    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-22 03:49:09 GMT

    Take a peek at all of our beautiful viewer photos from the week! Do you have a photo you'd like to share with us? Send it to us: myphoto@KMIR.com. We might use it on air in one of our newscasts. Then, visit KMIR.com every Friday to see all of our photo submissions from the entire week.

    Take a peek at all of our beautiful viewer photos from the week! Do you have a photo you'd like to share with us? Send it to us: myphoto@KMIR.com. We might use it on air in one of our newscasts. Then, visit KMIR.com every Friday to see all of our photo submissions from the entire week.

  • Palm Springs

    "That Pink Door": Selfie Station and Architectural Art

    "That Pink Door": Selfie Station and Architectural Art

    Sunday, May 14 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-05-14 19:56:02 GMT

    A popular social media hashtag, a place to take selfies, and a modernista must-see in Palm Springs.

    A popular social media hashtag, a place to take selfies, and a modernista must-see in Palm Springs.

  • Palm Desert

    Relay For Life Kicks Off in Palm Desert

    Relay For Life Kicks Off in Palm Desert

    Sunday, May 7 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-05-07 05:52:35 GMT

    Volunteers, cancer survivors and concerned citizens were invited to the American Cancer Society’s “Relay For Life of Palm Desert Kickoff” on Saturday at Palm Desert City Hall. The event had food, fun, raffle tickets and entertainment including Hawaiian dancers.

    Volunteers, cancer survivors and concerned citizens were invited to the American Cancer Society’s “Relay For Life of Palm Desert Kickoff” on Saturday at Palm Desert City Hall. The event had food, fun, raffle tickets and entertainment including Hawaiian dancers.

  • Weather Photos

    Viewer Weather Photos (Week of 5-1-17)

    Viewer Weather Photos (Week of 5-1-17)

    Friday, May 5 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-05-06 02:46:35 GMT
    Take a peek at all of our beautiful viewer photos from the week! Do you have a photo you'd like to share with us? Send it to us: myphoto@KMIR.com. We might use it on air in one of our newscasts. Then, visit KMIR.com every Friday to see all of our photo submissions from the entire week.
    Take a peek at all of our beautiful viewer photos from the week! Do you have a photo you'd like to share with us? Send it to us: myphoto@KMIR.com. We might use it on air in one of our newscasts. Then, visit KMIR.com every Friday to see all of our photo submissions from the entire week.

  • Indio

    Stagecoach Festival Goers Keep the Party Alive

    Stagecoach Festival Goers Keep the Party Alive

    Sunday, April 30 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-04-30 20:32:23 GMT

    While wristbands didn't sell out this year thousands still carried on their tradition of RV camping in the desert. 

    While wristbands didn't sell out this year thousands still carried on their tradition of RV camping in the desert. 

  • Bermuda Dunes

    Weed Bus Parked At Valley School Upsets Community, School Issues Statement

    Weed Bus Parked At Valley School Upsets Community, School Issues Statement

    Monday, April 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-04-17 23:37:24 GMT

    One logo is sounding off alarms for some community members at James Monroe Elementary School. 

    One logo is sounding off alarms for some community members at James Monroe Elementary School. 

  • Palm Springs

    Tax Day Marches Call On President Trump To Release Income Tax Returns

    Tax Day marches call on Trump to release income tax returns

    Five tax day marches are scheduled across the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday in protest of President Donald Trump refusing to release his tax returns.

    Five tax day marches are scheduled across the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday in protest of President Donald Trump refusing to release his tax returns.

  • Indio

    Concert Goers And Locals React To First Day Of Coachella

    Concert Goers And Locals React To First Day Of Coachella

    Friday, April 14 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-04-15 03:02:33 GMT

    More than one hundred thousand music fans made their way to the Empire Polo Fields for the first day and night of Coachella Music and Arts Festival. While concert-goers will have fun singing along with Lady Gaga, some desert locals are singing a different tune.  
     

    More than one hundred thousand music fans made their way to the Empire Polo Fields for the first day and night of Coachella Music and Arts Festival. While concert-goers will have fun singing along with Lady Gaga, some desert locals are singing a different tune.  
     

  • SportsMore>>

  • Bike Across America to STOMP Out Shame Update: Randy Boyd makes it to Prescott, Arizona

    Bike Across America to STOMP Out Shame Update: Randy Boyd makes it to Prescott, Arizona

    Friday, June 23 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-06-23 21:23:55 GMT

    A dream Randy Boyd, a La Quinta had 5 years ago, became a reality on June 18th when he took off on a 23,000-mile bike ride across America to be the voice for sexually abused males. 4 days and 340 miles in, Randy and his wingman, Eddie Ficshe, arrived safely in Prescott, Arizona. "It was tough today,” Randy explained. “I knew it would be. Friday and Saturday, I'm going to be facing the same challenge. I actually have more climbing to do on those two days to get to F...

    A dream Randy Boyd, a La Quinta had 5 years ago, became a reality on June 18th when he took off on a 23,000-mile bike ride across America to be the voice for sexually abused males. 4 days and 340 miles in, Randy and his wingman, Eddie Ficshe, arrived safely in Prescott, Arizona. "It was tough today,” Randy explained. “I knew it would be. Friday and Saturday, I'm going to be facing the same challenge. I actually have more climbing to do on those two days to get to F...

  • Palm Desert High School hosts 30th summer basketball camp

    Palm Desert High School hosts 30th summer basketball camp

    Thursday, June 22 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-06-23 03:50:18 GMT
    Camps play a vital role in high school sports. To build a strong program, you've got to start them young. "We've done this for the community kids for up to 30-years now and we see the same kids grown up,” Palm Desert High School boys basketball head coach James Serven said. “Half our program are kids that came into this camp." Max Ralph is one of those kids as he has been attending the Aztec's basketball camp since he was in middle school. Now he's a junior fo...
    Camps play a vital role in high school sports. To build a strong program, you've got to start them young. "We've done this for the community kids for up to 30-years now and we see the same kids grown up,” Palm Desert High School boys basketball head coach James Serven said. “Half our program are kids that came into this camp." Max Ralph is one of those kids as he has been attending the Aztec's basketball camp since he was in middle school. Now he's a junior fo...

  • Palm Springs Power playing cool in the pool

    Palm Springs Power playing cool in the pool

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-06-21 21:01:29 GMT

    Can you imagine playing baseball in triple digit temperatures? Well the Palm Springs Power do it almost every day but the players are not the only ones dealing with the heat, the coaches are too. So why not coach from a pool? KMIR Sports’ Amy Zimmer had to get in on the fun and stopped by Palm Springs Stadium to cool off.  

    Can you imagine playing baseball in triple digit temperatures? Well the Palm Springs Power do it almost every day but the players are not the only ones dealing with the heat, the coaches are too. So why not coach from a pool? KMIR Sports’ Amy Zimmer had to get in on the fun and stopped by Palm Springs Stadium to cool off.  

    •   

  • iReport: Submit A News Tip

    * Denotes required fields Login to Member center

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for submitting your news tip to KMIR News.  

Powered by Frankly