With one homeless center closing in Palm Springs, the future of shelters in the west valley is in question. A local government committee will be voting on a contract which could house those without a home in your neighborhood.
You may have seen dozens of tow trucks in traffic lanes Saturday. It was all apart of a special parade raising awareness about safety for those that come to our rescue on the road.
Drowning is every parents worst nightmare, but it can happen after you've left the pool, hours and even days later. A simple cough minutes to hours after going swimming could be a sign your child is dry drowning.
A Corona woman has been sentenced to state prison and ordered to pay restitution totaling nearly $500,000 in a disability fraud case.
Bighorn Golf Club Charities is giving away thousands of dollars in grants. If you want a show at getting some of it, all you have to do is go to their website and apply.
Thousands of stray animals roam the Coachella Valley each day but three local organizations are teaming up to work towards a solution to the growing problem.
An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent assigned patrol duties in Calexico, was assaulted Thursday afternoon.
A Hemet man accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year- old son was charged today with assault on a child resulting in death.
A man who allegedly robbed a Thousand Palms business at knifepoint was free on bail today, jail records show.
On Thursday, June 22, 2017, at approximately 2:18 pm, officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a traffic collision on Avenue 54 at the intersection of Jefferson Street.
A small plane crashed Friday on a Banning roadway just south of Interstate 10, injuring the two occupants.
It is a memorial day tradition, 3 thousand Carnations fall from the sky above the Palm Springs Air Museum. Learn the history behind the B-25 flying in the ceremony.
Take a peek at all of our beautiful viewer photos from the week! Do you have a photo you'd like to share with us? Send it to us: myphoto@KMIR.com. We might use it on air in one of our newscasts. Then, visit KMIR.com every Friday to see all of our photo submissions from the entire week.
A popular social media hashtag, a place to take selfies, and a modernista must-see in Palm Springs.
Volunteers, cancer survivors and concerned citizens were invited to the American Cancer Society’s “Relay For Life of Palm Desert Kickoff” on Saturday at Palm Desert City Hall. The event had food, fun, raffle tickets and entertainment including Hawaiian dancers.
While wristbands didn't sell out this year thousands still carried on their tradition of RV camping in the desert.
One logo is sounding off alarms for some community members at James Monroe Elementary School.
Five tax day marches are scheduled across the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday in protest of President Donald Trump refusing to release his tax returns.
More than one hundred thousand music fans made their way to the Empire Polo Fields for the first day and night of Coachella Music and Arts Festival. While concert-goers will have fun singing along with Lady Gaga, some desert locals are singing a different tune.
Authorities today released the name of an Indio man who died in a hospital five days after his car overturned on Interstate 10.
An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent assigned patrol duties in Calexico, was assaulted Thursday afternoon.
Drowning is every parents worst nightmare, but it can happen after you've left the pool, hours and even days later. A simple cough minutes to hours after going swimming could be a sign your child is dry drowning.
On Thursday, June 22, 2017, at approximately 2:18 pm, officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a traffic collision on Avenue 54 at the intersection of Jefferson Street.
A Corona woman has been sentenced to state prison and ordered to pay restitution totaling nearly $500,000 in a disability fraud case.
A California freeway looks more like bumper cars but a lot more dangerous. A motorcyclist and a driver banging around the freeway in Santa Clarita, CA all captured on camera. But,was it road rage or self defense? Either way, innocent drivers are caught in the crosshairs.
A Coachella Valley Unified School District board member is facing perjury charges for allegedly lying on candidate nomination forms in order to aid his election chances.
A dream Randy Boyd, a La Quinta had 5 years ago, became a reality on June 18th when he took off on a 23,000-mile bike ride across America to be the voice for sexually abused males. 4 days and 340 miles in, Randy and his wingman, Eddie Ficshe, arrived safely in Prescott, Arizona. "It was tough today,” Randy explained. “I knew it would be. Friday and Saturday, I'm going to be facing the same challenge. I actually have more climbing to do on those two days to get to F...
Can you imagine playing baseball in triple digit temperatures? Well the Palm Springs Power do it almost every day but the players are not the only ones dealing with the heat, the coaches are too. So why not coach from a pool? KMIR Sports’ Amy Zimmer had to get in on the fun and stopped by Palm Springs Stadium to cool off.
Drowning is every parents worst nightmare, but it can happen after you've left the pool, hours and even days later. A simple cough minutes to hours after going swimming could be a sign your child is dry drowning.
Bighorn Golf Club Charities is giving away thousands of dollars in grants. If you want a show at getting some of it, all you have to do is go to their website and apply.
Thousands of stray animals roam the Coachella Valley each day but three local organizations are teaming up to work towards a solution to the growing problem.
